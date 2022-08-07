Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Ave. Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said another shooting took place on Shelley Street at the same time. This was incorrect.