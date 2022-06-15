79°
Three people hurt in car wreck at Choctaw and Dougherty Drive

2 hours 25 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022 Jun 14, 2022 June 14, 2022 10:06 PM June 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Departmetn, two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Choctaw and Dougherty Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. 

Officers said one person suffered a cut on their leg, but all injuries appear non-life-threatening. 

