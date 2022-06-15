Three people hurt in car wreck at Choctaw and Dougherty Drive

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Departmetn, two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Choctaw and Dougherty Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Officers said one person suffered a cut on their leg, but all injuries appear non-life-threatening.