Three people hurt in car wreck at Choctaw and Dougherty Drive
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Departmetn, two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Choctaw and Dougherty Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Officers said one person suffered a cut on their leg, but all injuries appear non-life-threatening.
