Three people arrested for involvement in Ponchatoula shooting

David Coleman (left), Jamario Terrell (middle), Amyra Selders (right)

PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three people in connection with a shooting that took place on Oct. 15 after an argument broke out at a home in Ponchatoula.

A person involved in the argument was shot at while driving away from the residence, while the shooter immediately drove away with several other people in the car. The victim was not injured.

With the victim's help, deputies tracked down the vehicle used in the shooting to Hammond and arrested David Coleman, 18, Jamario Terrell, 20, and Amyra Selders, 20.

Coleman and Terrell admitted to discarding the weapons used in the shooting after being arrested, deputies said.

Coleman was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of justice, while Terrell and Selders were booked for being accessories to the crime.