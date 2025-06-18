Three men arrested after shooting that injured ATF agent at Triple S Food Mart

BATON ROUGE - A shootout with law enforcement Tuesday at Triple S Food Mart that injured two people - one of them an ATF agent - resulted in three arrests, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Torion Bobb, 20, and Cordell Sims, 19, were booked with assault on a federal officer and robbery; Caylup Anderson, 18, was booked with robbery as well as aiding and abetting.

Officials said ATF agents arranged the purchase of a firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device from Anderson and Sims for $900. The deal happened near Triple S on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue. The men left, and returned a short time later with Bobb, according to court records.

Anderson and Simms had told agents they wanted to sell them another gun, but instead the trio robbed the agents at gunpoint, court record show. During the robbery, the robbers took $2,300 intended to be used to purchase the agreed-upon firearm.

After the robbery, ATF agents followed and tried to detain the trio. Bobb and Sims then pulled out weapons and exchanged gunfire with the agents, according to court records.

Sims and the agent were injured. The suspects fled, but Sims was arrested nearby and brought to a nearby hospital. Anderson and Bobb were then arrested at a Monroe Avenue home.