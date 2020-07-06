Three Livingston Parish libraries close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19

LIVINGSTON - The Main Branch Library in the town of Livingston, is the third library in the parish to re-close because of COVID-19.

The library partially re-opened on June 1, 2020.

"We come here once a week to the library." Mistelle Fisher said



Fisher is a mother of two and is expecting her third child. Fisher and her kids enjoy living near the library.



" We are able to hop over here, have a little outlet, but now we're kind of back to square one, " Fisher said



The libraries in Livingston and Albany were shut down on Friday.



The Denham Springs/Walker Branch re-closed earlier in the week after an employee at the branch tested positive for COVID-19.

The library system has yet to comment about the workers at the other branches.



Even though Fisher is disappointed about the libraries being closed gain, she understands, saying that they are just trying to be safe.



"I think they are just doing their due diligence. They are taking their precautions, and I appreciate that as a patron, they are doing that for us," says Fisher.





Officials have not said how long the libraries will be temporarily closed.



The other two libraries in the parish located in South Branch and Watson are still operating under Phase 2 of the COVID-19 orders.