Three kids allegedly stole a school bus, took it for a joyride

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police are looking for three kids that allegedly stole a school bus, then took it on a joyride Saturday afternoon.

According to The Advocate, Police got the report around 12:30 p.m. A woman said she saw a group of kids driving the bus down Mohican Street. The bus was found abandoned on McClelland and Highland road, but no kids were found according to police.

BRPD is still investigating the theft. They don't know the ages of the kids or how they gained access to the bus.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.