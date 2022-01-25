48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three juveniles shot in New Roads neighborhood Tuesday night

1 hour 19 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 25 2022 Jan 25, 2022 January 25, 2022 10:03 PM January 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ROADS - Three juveniles were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in a New Roads neighborhood Tuesday night. 

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the victims were shot along Carver Street. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

Deputies and New Roads police officers are investigating the shooting. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days