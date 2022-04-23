Three juveniles charged for starting fire on Inglewood Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Police say 3 juveniles were charged with criminal mischief Saturday for starting a fire on Inglewood Drive.



Baton Rouge Police say 3 boys were playing with matches on the roof of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Inglewood Drive when some debris caught fire.



According to police, the boys were able to put out the fire but the Baton Rouge Fire Department was still called to the scene.



The three boys were charged and released to their parents, a BRPD said.