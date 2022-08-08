Three injured after shots fired in Baker early Monday morning

78°
3 hours 52 seconds ago Monday, August 08 2022 Aug 8, 2022 August 08, 2022 5:29 AM August 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Three people were injured after multiple shots were fired at a truck driving through Baker. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of several gunshots near Brownfields Drive around 3 a.m. Monday morning. The Baker Police Department reports three people inside a passing truck were injured by the gunfire, and officers were able to stabilize them until first responders arrived.

All three were taken to a local hospital.

It's unclear if the people inside the truck were the intended targets.

A suspect or motive has not been made clear. This is a developing story.

