Three injured after shots fired in Baker early Monday morning
BAKER - Three people were injured after multiple shots were fired at a truck driving through Baker.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of several gunshots near Brownfields Drive around 3 a.m. Monday morning. The Baker Police Department reports three people inside a passing truck were injured by the gunfire, and officers were able to stabilize them until first responders arrived.
All three were taken to a local hospital.
It's unclear if the people inside the truck were the intended targets.
A suspect or motive has not been made clear. This is a developing story.
