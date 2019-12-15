Three in custody, ex-NFL player among them, in 2013 BR killing

BATON ROUGE – Timothy Pena of Denham Springs was killed in his truck on a Tuesday morning and nearly six years later, three men have been arrested in connection with his death. A third suspect remains at large.

On Thursday morning, former NFL football player, Devin Allen Holland, joined previously arrested, Antoine Robinson, in parish prison, both men accused of playing a role in Pena’s murder.

Baton Rouge Police say Holland and a third suspect named Brannon Cook were with Pena in his truck on the morning of Dec. 17, 2013 when Pena was shot in the back of the head.

Detectives discovered DNA evidence linking Holland and Cook to the scene of the crime. Robinson, on the other hand, was linked to the crime via cell phone messages he'd sent to Pena around the time of the murder.

Robinson was charged on one count of principal to first-degree murder, and Holland was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Brannon Cook was booked into jail overnight and was listed as being arrested Saturday morning.