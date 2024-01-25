Three hurt, including 5-year-old, in drive-by shooting on Rosenwald Road

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a 5-year-old were hurt in a drive-by shooting along Rosenwald Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along Rosenwald Road, between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m..

Officers said Thursday morning the victims were a 53-year-old man and a 21-year-old man as well as a 5-year-old child. The 53-year-old man was in critical condition as of Thursday while the other two victims were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.