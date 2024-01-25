64°
Latest Weather Blog
Three hurt, including 5-year-old, in drive-by shooting on Rosenwald Road
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a 5-year-old were hurt in a drive-by shooting along Rosenwald Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along Rosenwald Road, between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m..
Officers said Thursday morning the victims were a 53-year-old man and a 21-year-old man as well as a 5-year-old child. The 53-year-old man was in critical condition as of Thursday while the other two victims were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No arrests have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Business ruled total loss after early-morning fire
-
Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
Car left decaying at mechanic lot, shop owner owes thousands