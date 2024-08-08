92°
Three Hammond men arrested for slew of drug, firearm charges

1 hour 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2024 Aug 8, 2024 August 08, 2024 10:36 AM August 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
McGee, Fields Jr., McCaleb

HAMMOND - Three men were arrested for various drug and firearm charges after a week-long investigation and multiple search warrants. 

The Hammond Police Department said officers with the narcotics division partnered with SWAT to conduct the warrants in Lincoln Park, Smith Square, and Mooney Park neighborhoods. 

Three people were arrested following the searches: 36-year-old Christopher McGee, 30-year-old Efrem Fields Jr., and 28-year-old Javokia McCaleb. The three men were arrested for possession and distribution of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana as well as possession of a firearm. 

Through the search warrants, officers seized heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons. 

