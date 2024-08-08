Three Hammond men arrested for slew of drug, firearm charges

McGee, Fields Jr., McCaleb

HAMMOND - Three men were arrested for various drug and firearm charges after a week-long investigation and multiple search warrants.

The Hammond Police Department said officers with the narcotics division partnered with SWAT to conduct the warrants in Lincoln Park, Smith Square, and Mooney Park neighborhoods.

Three people were arrested following the searches: 36-year-old Christopher McGee, 30-year-old Efrem Fields Jr., and 28-year-old Javokia McCaleb. The three men were arrested for possession and distribution of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana as well as possession of a firearm.

Through the search warrants, officers seized heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons.