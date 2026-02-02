'I didn't know what to do:' Arrests made in Clinton parade shooting that left child, four others hurt

CLINTON - Investigators are releasing new details about the shooting that disrupted a Mardi Gras parade in East Feliciana Parish, leaving five people injured, including a six-year-old girl.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffrey Travis, the shooting happened during Saturday’s Mardi Gras in the Country Parade in Clinton. Authorities say two people were taken into custody. Law enforcement says the violence may be gang-related.

Rinaldo Robinson says two of the victims are his cousins and describes the moment he learned they had been shot as overwhelming.

“I’m praying for everybody. Everybody, be safe. I love everybody. I love the whole city,” Robinson said.

Robinson says the news left him devastated.

“When my cousin came to me and told me, 'Your cousin got shot,' I cried. I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Authorities say the six-year-old and another victim remain in critical condition. District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla says both victims underwent surgery, and one victim may be paralyzed from the neck down.

“They told me the mama is doing good, but the baby is still trying her best, still alive,” Robinson said. “I hope she is alive. I hope everybody is alive.”

Investigators arrested two suspects Sunday in connection with the shooting. Nineteen-year-old Noah Basquine of Ethel and a 15-year-old juvenile are charged with attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade.

A third person, 26-year-old Jascent Scott of Baker, was also arrested and faces charges of illegal carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer. Investigators say Scott is not believed to be involved in the shooting.

Authorities recovered three firearms and 29 cartridge cases from the scene. Officials believe at least one gun remains missing.

Following questions about the heavy law enforcement presence at the parade, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office said additional security was planned weeks in advance, based on issues in past years after the Clinton parade ended. Louisiana State Police troopers were not assigned to work the parade itself but were staged nearby and responded immediately after the shooting, along with other local and federal agencies.

The 15-year-old charged in connection with the shooting is expected to appear in court for a hearing Monday morning. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.