2 Your Town Southern: From nightclub snack to campus staple - How Empire Wingz became a BR favorite

From nightclub snack to campus staple - How Empire Wingz became a BR favorite

BATON ROUGE — What started as a simple idea to boost drink sales at a Baton Rouge nightclub has turned into one of the city's most recognizable wing brands.

Empire Wingz, located just across from Southern University on Scenic Highway, has been serving students and locals alike for nearly a decade. But the business didn't begin with a big budget or a traditional restaurant plan.

Back in 2012, owner Vic Smith was running a nightclub called Empire on Florida Boulevard when he decided to add hot wings to the menu as a way to increase liquor sales.

"I was just trying to figure out a way to increase drink sales," Smith said. "And I was like, we could sell hot wings."

The wings quickly became a hit, so much so that customers began showing up to the club just for the food.

"People would come to the club just for the wings," Smith said.

Smith says the reaction was immediate and undeniable.

"When I took that first bite, it's just like anybody else who took that first bite, it's the best wings I ever had," he said.

Recognizing the demand, Smith took Empire Wings on the road, setting up tents outside clubs, barber shops and daiquiri shops across Baton Rouge. The mobile operation allowed the brand to grow organically while building a loyal following. In 2015, Smith made a leap of faith, signing a lease for a permanent location directly across from his alma mater, Southern University, even before he had the money to open the restaurant.

"I signed the lease without even having the money to open it," Smith said. "Because I knew that this spot would be what it turned into."

A year later, Empire Wings opened its first brick-and-mortar location. Since then, it has become a staple for Southern University students, alumni and Jaguar fans, especially on football weekends, when the restaurant fills with customers sharing wings and school spirit.

Smith says the business is deeply connected to the Southern University community, from longtime relationships with administrators and coaches to employing students.

"I've built relationships with so many people on campus, administrators, coaches, players, students," Smith said. "We hire students all the time, so it's great to be able to provide jobs."

Empire Wingz is known for its wide variety of flavors, including the O.G. Redipped — the original buffalo sauce from the nightclub days, re-dipped in grease for extra flavor — along with Cajun Ajun, Dry Ranch, and the Cajun Dry Rub topped with the restaurant's signature seasoning, known as "Antidote."

What began as a mobile operation has now grown into a franchised business, with six locations across East Baton Rouge Parish, and Smith says he's just getting started.

"The goal now is just to spread it across the country," he said.

From humble beginnings to a campus favorite, Empire Wingz stands as a Baton Rouge success story built on risk, flavor and community ties.