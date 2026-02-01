31°
Driver crashed into marked police car along I-10 at Gonzales Burnside
GONZALES - A driver crashed into a marked police unit along Interstate 10 westbound near the Gonzales Burnside exit on Sunday night.
According to LaDOTD, the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. and blocked all of the westbound lanes.
State Police said that the officer was not in their vehicle when the crash happened.
No additional information about the wreck or injuries has been reported.
As of 9:45 p.m., the road is still blocked, and traffic is backed up past the Gonzales exit to La. Highway 30, where drivers are being diverted.
