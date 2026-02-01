33°
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
BATON ROUGE - As year one of the Marshall Faulk era nears, Southern University released their 2026 football schedule Sunday afternoon.
FULL SCHEDULE:
Aug. 29 - vs Alabama St. (Birmingham)
Sep. 5 - vs Kentucky St.
Sep. 12 - at Houston
Sep. 19 - vs Louisiana Christian
Sep. 26 - at Jackson St
Oct. 3 - vs Arkansas - Pine Bluff (homecoming)
Oct. 10 - at Prairie View A&M
Oct. 17 - at Texas Southern
Oct. 31 - at Florida A&M
Nov. 7 - vs Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 14 - vs Alcorn St.
Nov. 28 - vs Grambling (Bayou Classic)
