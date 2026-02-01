Southern football releases 2026 schedule

BATON ROUGE - As year one of the Marshall Faulk era nears, Southern University released their 2026 football schedule Sunday afternoon.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Aug. 29 - vs Alabama St. (Birmingham)

Sep. 5 - vs Kentucky St.

Sep. 12 - at Houston

Sep. 19 - vs Louisiana Christian

Sep. 26 - at Jackson St

Oct. 3 - vs Arkansas - Pine Bluff (homecoming)

Oct. 10 - at Prairie View A&M

Oct. 17 - at Texas Southern

Oct. 31 - at Florida A&M

Nov. 7 - vs Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 14 - vs Alcorn St.

Nov. 28 - vs Grambling (Bayou Classic)