33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. 182 in Amelia to be closed for several days as crews inspect Bayou Boeuf Bridge

1 hour 23 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, February 02 2026 Feb 2, 2026 February 02, 2026 6:19 AM February 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMELIA — La. 182 will be closed for multiple days starting Monday at the Bayou Boeuf Bridge, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said. 

The closure, which extends through Thursday, Feb. 5, will be in effect daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

"This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform routine bridge inspections," officials said. 

Trending News

A detour will be available to drivers along the Lake Palourde By-Pass Road, U.S. 90 and La. 662.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days