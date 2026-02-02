La. 182 in Amelia to be closed for several days as crews inspect Bayou Boeuf Bridge

AMELIA — La. 182 will be closed for multiple days starting Monday at the Bayou Boeuf Bridge, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said.

The closure, which extends through Thursday, Feb. 5, will be in effect daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform routine bridge inspections," officials said.

A detour will be available to drivers along the Lake Palourde By-Pass Road, U.S. 90 and La. 662.