High school students host pet food drive to benefit Companion Animal Alliance

Sunday, February 01 2026 6:37 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — People stopped by the University Laboratory School at LSU on Sunday to drop off food for dogs and cats at a pet food donation drive.

The event, led by high school students from across the capital area, gathered donations to benefit the Companion Animal Alliance.

On Tuesday, volunteers will transport the food to Companion Animal Alliance, which will distribute donations to the community. 

