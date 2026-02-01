33°
'For the Love of the Mansion' event showcases the stories of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - People gathered at the Old Governor's Mansion on Sunday to learn and listen during the "For the Love of the Mansion" event.
The free educational event showcased a ballroom dancing class, an afternoon cello recital and an exclusive look into the museum's archives.
"We always encourage people to be tourists in their own city and come visit us. We always have something new going on," Executive Director Dr. Sinellaaghasi said.
The Old Governor's Mansion is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
