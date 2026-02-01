Crash on I-12 Eastbound near Amite River leaves interstate closed

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently responding to a crash on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River that has left the interstate closed.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, leaving one vehicle upside down and the interstate closed in that area.

The crash has caused traffic to back up to O'Neal Lane.

Drivers in the area should use caution or plan an alternate route.