66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three displaced after electrical malfunction-caused house fire off Greenwell Street

1 hour 45 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2024 Nov 26, 2024 November 26, 2024 9:58 AM November 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE—A single-family home near Greenwell Street caught fire Tuesday morning after an electrical malfunction, displacing three.

The Vineyard Drive house fire started around 8:36 a.m. and Baton Rouge firefighters contained it by 8:48 a.m. The fire was contained to the front corner of the home's garage.

The homeowner told Baton Rouge Fire officials that they were walking by the garage when they heard a loud pop. When they checked the garage, they said the fire was in the corner where a plug was plugged in.

Officials said the couple and their grandson were displaced by the fire. The fire caused $60,000 in damages, and no one was injured.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days