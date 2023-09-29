85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three dead after Friday morning crash on Hooper Road

26 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2023 Sep 29, 2023 September 29, 2023 11:20 AM September 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Three people died in a crash Friday morning on Hooper Road, emergency officials said. 

Officials said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a car crash on Hooper Road around 9:45 a.m. near Mickens Road. It was unclear what caused the crash. 

Trending News

The identities of the three victims were not immediately released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days