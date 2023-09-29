85°
Three dead after Friday morning crash on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - Three people died in a crash Friday morning on Hooper Road, emergency officials said.
Officials said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a car crash on Hooper Road around 9:45 a.m. near Mickens Road. It was unclear what caused the crash.
The identities of the three victims were not immediately released.
