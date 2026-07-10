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Federal agents seek public help identifying more victims in Pass Christian child pornography case
PASS CHRISTIAN — A Pass Christian man was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material after federal agents executed a search warrant at his home, and investigators are looking for more potential victims.
Homeland Security Investigations Gulfport arrested Jesse James Ladner on June 24 following the search.
The investigation revealed Ladner's alleged involvement in the production, distribution and possession of child pornography. HSI Gulfport has identified minor victims in Mississippi.
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Investigators are now asking the public for help identifying any additional potential victims. Anyone with information can contact HSI Gulfport by calling the HSI Tipline at 1-866-347-2423.
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