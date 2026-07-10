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Ascension Parish detectives seek suspects in car burglaries
GONZALES — Detectives are looking for multiple suspects allegedly connected to a series of vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the burglaries happened during the early morning hours of June 16. The suspects were allegedly targeting unlocked vehicles with purses left inside.
Deputies say they arrived in a red Kia sedan with no license plate.
Anyone with information can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Unit at 225-621-8330 or 225-621-8331. Tips can also be submitted by texting 847411 from any cell phone or by calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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