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LSU athletes featured in national Nike campaign
BATON ROUGE - LSU's relationship with Nike continues to grow as the apparel brand announced that it will feature LSU athletes Trey'Dez Green, Whit Weeks, Zakiyah Johnson and Kylee Edwards in its national "Back to School" NIL campaign.
Weeks and Edwards joined the roster of LSU athletes participating in Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite program.
All four Tiger athletes appeared in social media content shot in locations across LSU's campus in Baton Rouge.
“You grow up wearing Nike,” Johnson said in a release. “It’s one of the biggest brands in the world. Being able to represent that for myself, my team and for the school, and to be the first to do it – hard work pays off. This is what I came to LSU for: to create a brand for myself.”
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The full roster of LSU's athletes to be added to the Nike Blue Elite program for 2026-27 is expected to be announced closer to the start of the school year.
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