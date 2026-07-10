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Previously-suspended 19th JDC Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose announces she is running for reelection
BATON ROUGE — Eboni Johnson-Rose, a 19th JDC judge previously suspended for a year following a series of controversies, announced this week that she is running for reelection.
"It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the people of East Baton Rouge Parish, and I am grateful for the trust and support you have shown me throughout my service," Johnson-Rose said in a Thursday announcement of her candidacy on Facebook.
Johnson-Rose was suspended in August 2024 for nearly a year after a series of controversial cases she presided over, including one where she convicted Baton Rouge Police officer Donald Steele of a crime that did not exist, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported.
She also took more than the legal amount of time off an arsonist’s sentence, something she later called a “regrettable oversight.”
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