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Woman arrested, accused of stealing thousands in lottery proceeds from Millerville Road gas station in 2024
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of lottery ticket proceeds from a Millerville Road gas station in 2024.
According to arrest records, Detisha Steib, while working at Kangaroo Express on Jan. 1, 2024, scanned multiple "Fast Play" lottery tickets without paying. She was later seen on surveillance footage removing the winning lottery ticket proceeds from the store's register.
The tickets and proceeds Steib allegedly stole added up to $5,485, an affidavit adds.
Steib, now 27, was arrested on Thursday and booked on one count of skimming of lottery proceeds, a felony.
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