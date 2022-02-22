82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three children dead from COVID in the past week, state reports

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported three more pediatric deaths tied to the coronavirus in the past week, two of them in children younger than 5 years old. 

The Louisiana Department of Health said 21 children have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. 

State health officials added that nine of those deaths came during the Delta surge last year. 

