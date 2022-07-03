Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested, one hospitalized after shooting at alleged drug deal on Hwy 16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three suspects have been arrested after a shooting at an alleged drug deal on Hwy 16 Saturday afternoon. One victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff's office announced Sunday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday along the 25,000 stretch of the highway. Four individuals reportedly met at a convenience store for a drug deal, and deputies believe the transaction quickly turned into a robbery.
After a verbal and physical altercation, deputies say one person fired a gun while leaving the scene, striking a 22-year-old male in the torso and arm.
The 22-year-old victim was brought to a hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Sunday afternoon, deputies identified the suspects as 27-year-old Daniel Valdez, 23-year-old Christian York and 23-year-old Coby Fry. The three men were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Valdez faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. His bond is set at $80,000.
York and Fry both face charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of cocaine. They are both being held on a $185,000 bond.
