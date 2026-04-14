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Patterson Junior High students to attend class virtually on Tuesday amid air conditioning outage

1 hour 51 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 6:59 AM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — Patterson Junior High School students will attend class virtually on Tuesday as the campus experiences an air-conditioning outage. 

St. Mary Parish Schools said that the air conditioning outage started on Monday. 

Patterson Junior High students will have an at-home learning day as a result. Staff will also not report to campus on Tuesday, officials said. 

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