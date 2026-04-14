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Assumption High: 14-year-old charged with terrorizing after sharing threatening AI-generated photo
NAPOLEONVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with terrorizing after he allegedly shared a threatening photo later revealed to be created using AI, Assumption High School officials said.
The threat to Assumption High was first reported around 6:30 p.m. on Monday and was investigated by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
The investigation confirmed that the threatening post was AI-generated and that no weapons were found.
"No incidents or activities occurred beyond the initial threat, which was determined to be non-credible," school officials said.
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