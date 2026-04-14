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Assumption High: 14-year-old charged with terrorizing after sharing threatening AI-generated photo

1 hour 15 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 7:35 AM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with terrorizing after he allegedly shared a threatening photo later revealed to be created using AI, Assumption High School officials said.

The threat to Assumption High was first reported around 6:30 p.m. on Monday and was investigated by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

The investigation confirmed that the threatening post was AI-generated and that no weapons were found.

"No incidents or activities occurred beyond the initial threat, which was determined to be non-credible," school officials said. 

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