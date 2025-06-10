Three arrested in months-long drug investigation

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested three people amid a large-scale drug operation in the capital city.

The investigation into Jaquael Robinson started in May. Robinson was identified as an alleged member of the Shiesty Gang Cartel.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Robinson is a convicted felon who has previously been arrested for firearm violations. Detectives found there were two locations that Robinson stored and distributed narcotics and firearms from: one on Jefferson Highway and one on Gwen Drive.

During a search warrant executed at the Gwen Drive residence in April, officers said they also found evidence linking Deonta White to the alleged narcotics and firearms crimes, who was then arrested.

Detectives also used evidence to link Robinson to a vehicle theft.

They performed search warrants at both locations Monday and seized several firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana and 66.5 grams and fentanyl.

BRPD arrested Robinson, White and Keyon Kyser in the course of the investigation. All three of them face a slew of drug- and firearm-related charges.