Three arrested during traffic stop in Assumption Parish, several guns seized according to deputies

Andy Inthavong (left), Khaleb Fusilier (middle), Jorick Latula (right)

PIERRE PART — Three people were arrested Saturday morning by deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Andy Inthavong, 19, Khaleb Fusilier, 19, and Jorick Latula, 19, were arrested on multiple felony drug and gun violations after a traffic stop on La. 70.

The sheriff's office said that during a patdown, a large caliber handgun was removed from Inthavog's possession. A K-9 search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

All three were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Latula was also charged with the illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled substance.

Inthavong and Fusilier's bonds were set at $250,000, while Latula's was set at $400,000.