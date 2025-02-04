Three arrested after West Baton Rouge deputy-involved shooting

PORT ALLEN - Three people were arrested for their involvement in an deputy-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

WBRSO arrested Javen Edwards, 17, Eugene George Jr., 21, and Terrall Davis, 19, for their involvement in the shooting.

According to WBRSO, a deputy attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle on Gremillion Road after getting reports of a shots fired call on North River Road. A passenger got out with a rifle and a handgun, leading the officer to shoot the suspect, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled but was caught shortly and the third occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody on the scene.

Edwards was booked for attempted first-degree murder as well as illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and discharge of firearms when prohibited.

George was booked for flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, and discharge of firearms when prohibited. Davis was booked for illegal possession of a machine gun and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing as investigators continue processing evidence, WBRSO said. Additionally, WBRSO will release and officer involved shooting critical incident briefing, which will include body camera footage, 911 call audio and dispatch communication.