EBRSO investigating officer-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.
Deputies said the shooting happened near Young Avenue and Gremillion Road in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Investigators said one person was injured and taken to a hospital. No deputies were injured.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and being led by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
