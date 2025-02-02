EBRSO investigating officer-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

PxHere

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Young Avenue and Gremillion Road in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Investigators said one person was injured and taken to a hospital. No deputies were injured.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and being led by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.