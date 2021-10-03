Three arrested after stabbing at Prairieville bar

William Fredericks, Blain Garret Scott, and Courtney Fredericks

PRAIRIEVILLE - Three people are facing charges after a man was seriously hurt in a stabbing at an Ascension Parish bar last weekend.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was stabbed around 10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mom's Bar. According to witnesses, one of the suspects and the victim got into a fight that led to the stabbing.

The sheriff's office said Friday that Blain Garret Scott, 37, was charged with the attack. The other two suspects, 36-year-old Courtney Fredericks and 39-year-old William Fredericks, were both charged as accessories after the fact.

All three were booked into the Ascension Parish jail.