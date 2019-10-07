Those for and against St. George making final push ahead of election day

BATON ROUGE - As election day gets closer, both sides in the fight over the proposed city of St. George are feeling mixed emotions.

"We're nervous, we're excited," St. George spokesman, Andrew Murrell said. "It's a long time coming for us. We're very excited to finally have our chance to have a final say in this matter."

"We're anxious to make sure people do the research and find out what the negative consequences would be before they go to the polls," M.E. Cormier of One Baton Rouge, said.

The two sides aren't straying from the arguments made over the past several months. However, advertising efforts are increasing over the coming days.

"Local control of your tax dollars and a better form of government," Murrell said. "So you're going to see that message reinforced repeatedly this week, whether it be TV, radio, print or social media."

"We have TV commercials going, we have new billboards up everything single day," Cormier said. "We've entered into the radio market this morning and we continue to be on a fact-finding, fact giving mission."

With a record year of early voting wrapped up, St. George supporters believe they're off to a good start.

"Even though we feel like its in our favor, its just a beginning," Murrell said. "If we're going to become a city we need to turn out."

Those against incorporation are urging voters to educate themselves on the issue before going into the voting booth

"I think it's really important for people to get the whole picture," Cormier said. "Just because a politician promises no new taxes doesn't actually make that legally binding or true."

Election day is Saturday, Oct. 12.