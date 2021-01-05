Those 70 and older getting their first dose of vaccine this week feel lucky

BATON ROUGE – The first to make an appointment at chosen pharmacies are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Calls from those 70 years and older wanting the shot have been non-stop. Those that did get the shot feel lucky.

“I do feel very fortunate that I left the message,” Nancy Cadwallader said.

Cadwallader called Dry’s Pharmacy on New Year’s Day letting staff know she was interested in getting the first dose of the vaccine.

“Saturday I called them again and got them. And they said, 'I’m sorry it’s all full,' and I said 'I left a message yesterday,' and they said 'oh you’re in,'” Cadwallader said.

She’s one of only 30 people who received the vaccine at Dry’s Pharmacy on Tuesday.

“I’m excited. It means we can do other things. I want to be able to see my grandchildren in Texas,” Cadwallader said.

The remaining 70 doses will go to people who made appointments throughout the week. Dry’s Pharmacy, like the other 100 pharmacies, was allocated 100 doses to give to those 70 years and older and additional health workers.

“I’ve still had 500 to 600 calls today,” Dr. John Dry said.

Dry says since the announcement that they will be allowed to administer the vaccine, his office has been inundated with calls.

“It’s been stressful,” he said. “Everything good is it seems like. But, the fact that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel is really good.”

As long as the process has begun, Dry says he’ll be happy to do his part.

“One good thing this morning is we had a vial with 10 doses in it, and they warned us this might happen. There was an extra dose in there. So I actually got 11 doses out of a vial, which is great because the demand is so great right now."

The patients will receive their second dose of the vaccine in 28 days. Dry expects it to take months to vaccinate every eligible person who wants one.