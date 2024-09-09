This week's high school football schedule altered ahead of Francine's expected landfall

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, September 09 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This week's expected landfall of Francine has already forced one postponement on the area high school football schedule.

Thursday night's game between Central Private and Ascension Christian has been moved to Saturday at 6 p.m. The game is at Ascension Christian.

As of Monday afternoon, the rest of the Thursday and Friday schedule was intact.

Thursday's games include:

Springfield at St. John

Westminster Christian of Lafayette vs. Thrive Academy at Olympia Stadium

Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks

Tropical Storm Francine formed Monday morning and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall sometime Wednesday evening, according to the WBRZ Storm Station.

