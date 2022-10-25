71°
This morning on 2une In: Congressman Garret Graves talks progress on Comite Diversion Canal, stormwater fee controversy
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday morning on 2une In, Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves discussed the recent progress on the Comite Diversion Canal project and the controversy surrounding the proposed stormwater fee.
