This morning on 2une In: Congressman Garret Graves talks progress on Comite Diversion Canal, stormwater fee controversy

Trending News One dead, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning

People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets BATON ROUGE - Tuesday morning on 2une In, Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves discussed the recent progress on the Comite Diversion Canal project and the controversy surrounding the proposed stormwater fee.