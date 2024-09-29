Third person dies after quadruple shooting Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Three people have died following a quadruple shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 42-year-old Johnell Davis and 39-year-old Berman Hudson were found deceased in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue near Ragusa's Deli around 9:30 p.m.

Two other male victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office says 38-year-old Willie Kinchen died from his injuries Thursday. The condition of the fourth person is unknown.

Authorities say all four victims were shot multiple times, and found inside or near a vehicle in the deli parking lot.

Hudson was also shot last year after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend led to his arrest.

Police are searching for a motive and suspects in the case.