Latest Weather Blog
Third person dies after quadruple shooting Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people have died following a quadruple shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 42-year-old Johnell Davis and 39-year-old Berman Hudson were found deceased in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue near Ragusa's Deli around 9:30 p.m.
Two other male victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office says 38-year-old Willie Kinchen died from his injuries Thursday. The condition of the fourth person is unknown.
Authorities say all four victims were shot multiple times, and found inside or near a vehicle in the deli parking lot.
Hudson was also shot last year after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend led to his arrest.
Trending News
Police are searching for a motive and suspects in the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dunham Tigers ride big plays over Ascension Catholic
-
Olympic champion commits to LSU's gymnastics team
-
'I hadn't put that much thought into the post:' Higgins discusses deleted...
-
Naked man seen crashing his SUV into a truck in a parking...
-
Two Walker High students arrested for menacing after alleged conversation about 'shooting...