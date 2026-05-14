Latest Weather Blog
Third person convicted in connection with East Baton Rouge Parish sex trafficking ring investigation
BATON ROUGE — On Thursday, a federal judge convicted a woman from Venezuela on sex trafficking charges following an investigation into a criminal operation run out of Baton Rouge, the United States Department of Justice said.
U.S. Attorney Kurt L. Wall said that 28-year-old Osleidy Vanesa Chourio Diaz pleaded guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion in court.
According to her plea, Diaz admitted to recruiting women from outside the United States to work as prostitutes out of an apartment in Baton Rouge between February 2024 to April 2024.
U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles previously convicted 25-year-old Josmar Jesus Zambrano Chirinos and 25-year-old Allbert Herrera Machado in connection to the crime last April.
Court document say that the trio controlled the victims' day-to-day encounters and told them they would be able to pocket some of the funds they received from sex work but would also owe them a significant debt.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the apartment the ring was being run out of and found the victims and evidence, including multiple stacks of cash, used condoms, sexual devices, cell phones with messages from potential clients and a ledger that tracked the victims' debt.
If convicted, all three defendants could serve a prison sentence, forfeit the proceeds from the offense and be deported from the country.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Patio Pinto Beans
-
Louisiana man accused of trafficking more than 1,800 turtles faces five years...
-
Resolution calling for study on expanding SNAP to cover grocery delivery fees...
-
Louisianians take to ballot box this weekend to vote on 5 amendments
-
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser: Rural Tourism Summit hopes to draw attention to...
Sports Video
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series
-
Saints rookie receiver gets a break on day two of rookie mini-camp
-
Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments