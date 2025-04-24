Venezuelan man pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A man from Venezuela faces deportation after he admitted guilt to federal sex trafficking charges.

Josmar Jesus Zambrano-Chirinos pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in a deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Court documents say Zambrano-Chirinos and his female associate arranged for two women from outside the U.S. to enter the country illegally in 2024, and then forced them to work as prostitutes to pay off made-up debts.

Prosecutors say that after the two women were in the country, Zambrano-Chirinos took them to a rented apartment in Baton Rouge and forced them into prostitution.

In April 2024, a victim called 911, which led authorities to discover the operation. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reportedly found cash, sexual devices, condoms and cell phones with messages from various clients. Deputies also found several ledger books that documented how much money each of the victims had made each day and how much debt remained.

In early May 2024, a warrant was obtained for Zambrano-Chirinos' arrest, and days later, he was arrested alongside another man. Court documents show he also made money from the exploitation and managed the victims' expenses.

Zambrano faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and could receive up to life in prison. However, as part of the plea agreement, the government will drop more charges after sentencing. He also faces immigration consequences, possible fines, restitution and a minimum of five years of supervised release following his prison term.

The court will determine sentencing for Zambrano-Chirinos at a later date.