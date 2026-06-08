Ascension Parish Library and LSU AgCenter host Louisiana sugarcane history workshop

ASCENSION PARISH — The Ascension Parish Library and LSU AgCenter teamed up for a workshop highlighting the history and impact of Louisiana sugarcane.

Attendees learned how sugarcane became one of the state's most important and resilient agricultural industries.

The presentation was led by LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist Dr. Kenneth Gravois, who shared insights from both his research and his family's long history in the sugarcane business.

Organizers say the event was designed to educate residents about modern agriculture and Louisiana's farming heritage.