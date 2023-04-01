Third annual Flower Festival raises money for St. Jude

BATON ROUGE - A festival full of flowers, fun and fundraising. It's the third annual Flower Festival and many at the event say it's a good time for a good cause.

"The whole event is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research and that is just phenomenal and that makes me want to be a part of it," festival attendee Kristen Nolen said.

Guests walked around to see huge hand crafted floral arrangements within this year's theme, "Birds of a Feather." Festival-goers used the giant installations as backgrounds selfies and family photos.

The festival is in it's third year and continues to grow with additional activities.

"This year we added a relaxation station and a kid zone, because people love our festival and they don't want to leave. But, it is Louisiana, it can get hot or your kids can get a little bored. So, we have a bounce house we have a little kids zone, we have all the tents and relaxation with free waters, over 25 vendors and multiple food trucks," Flower Fest founder Amy Vandiver said.

Shoppers also enjoyed the festival's market with local goods such as plants, art and clothing.

"It's such an honor to be able to share things with people, but also give back to an amazing cause," Cora B. Gallery owner Cora Barhorst said.

"Best day ever. Flower Fest was so much fun," Nolen said.

If you missed the festival Saturday, good news, it will continue Sunday. For more information, click here.