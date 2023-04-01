Latest Weather Blog
Third annual Flower Festival raises money for St. Jude
BATON ROUGE - A festival full of flowers, fun and fundraising. It's the third annual Flower Festival and many at the event say it's a good time for a good cause.
"The whole event is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research and that is just phenomenal and that makes me want to be a part of it," festival attendee Kristen Nolen said.
Guests walked around to see huge hand crafted floral arrangements within this year's theme, "Birds of a Feather." Festival-goers used the giant installations as backgrounds selfies and family photos.
The festival is in it's third year and continues to grow with additional activities.
"This year we added a relaxation station and a kid zone, because people love our festival and they don't want to leave. But, it is Louisiana, it can get hot or your kids can get a little bored. So, we have a bounce house we have a little kids zone, we have all the tents and relaxation with free waters, over 25 vendors and multiple food trucks," Flower Fest founder Amy Vandiver said.
Shoppers also enjoyed the festival's market with local goods such as plants, art and clothing.
"It's such an honor to be able to share things with people, but also give back to an amazing cause," Cora B. Gallery owner Cora Barhorst said.
Trending News
"Best day ever. Flower Fest was so much fun," Nolen said.
If you missed the festival Saturday, good news, it will continue Sunday. For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
-
Third annual Flower Festival raises money for St. Jude
-
BREC's Zoo celebrates 53rd birthday with opening of a new exhibit
-
State Capitol building lit up purple and gold after LSU's Final Four...
-
Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond
Sports Video
-
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Final Four newbie Virginia Tech meets LSU, decorated Mulkey
-
Lady Tigers count down to Final Four tipoff