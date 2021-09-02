Thieves drove stolen vehicle from New Orleans to Grosse Tete, carjacked people parked at gas station

GROSSE TETE - A pair of suspected thieves from New Orleans allegedly drove a stolen car to Iberville Parish and later abandoned that vehicle before carjacking people parked at a gas station.

Louisiana State Police said the suspects were transporting a woman and five kids inside the stolen vehicle when they abandoned it. The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Ashton Davis and 22-year-old Aldon Ducre, then allegedly approached the victims in a gas station parking lot and stole their White Chevrolet Equinox at gunpoint.

The pair then returned to the abandoned car and picked up the woman and children before getting back on I-10 and heading toward Orleans Parish. The vehicle was spotted on the Bonnet Carre Spillway around 3 a.m. Wednesday and pulled over by police.

State troopers searched the vehicle and found two loaded guns, one of which was determined to be stolen. Davis was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, child endangerment, speeding, no seatbelt, no driver’s license and an outstanding warrant. Ducre was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, child endangerment and no seatbelt.

The woman and children were released and taken back to their home, though State Police said more charges are possible.