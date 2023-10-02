90°
Latest Weather Blog
Thief drove off with ATV after taking test drive at Baton Rouge park
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who took an ATV on a test drive and never returned to pay for it.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim had listed the ATV for sale when they were contacted by the suspect. The two met at a park off Hooper Road, and the victim allowed the thief to test drive the vehicle.
The man drove away on the ATV and did not return to pay the victim, the sheriff's office said.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-8784.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I don't apologize for my passion': BRPD chief rallies with city-parish leaders...
-
Sunday Journal: Countdown to Election Day
-
BRPD unit hit pedestrian lying in road while responding to hit-and-run crash
-
Water, power goes out in Hundred Oaks neighborhood after pipe ruptures
-
Survivor Series: After beating breast cancer, woman now helping others do the...