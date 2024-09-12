78°
Thibodaux man wanted for shooting at car with child inside

8 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, June 14 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

THIBODAUX – Police are searching for a man who is wanted for shooting at a car with a child inside.

On Sunday, June 12 around 1:50 p.m., as a vehicle passed on Sanders Street, 18-year-old Daronte Mathews, shot at it multiple times.

The vehicle was occupied by three people, one of which was a child. The vehicle was struck during the shooting, however no one was injured.

Mathews is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and simple criminal damage to property.

Mathews is 6 feet in height, 150 pounds in weight and tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information about Mathews or the incident is encouraged to call police.

