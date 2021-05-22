Latest Weather Blog
Thibodaux man arrested on several child exploitation charges
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges related to child exploitation.
Dillon Guidry, a 28-year-old Thibodaux resident, was arrested after an investigation starting on March 17. Guidry had online contact with an undercover FBI agent posing as a juvenile, soliciting sex from the supposed juvenile.
State troopers arrested Guidry after he arrived at an agreed-upon location to meet up with the juvenile, according to a police report.
He was booked on a slew of charges, including attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles and computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes.
The investigation was a collaboration between the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI, Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
