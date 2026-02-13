69°
Latest Weather Blog
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore named grand marshal of Wearin' of the Green parade
BATON ROUGE — The arrival of The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore is usually a sign to get out of town. This time around, he's headed to Baton Rouge for the Wearin' of the Green!
The famous meteorologist will serve as the grand marshal of Baton Rouge's St. Patrick's Day parade.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Trending News
Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cause of death for dog shocks family, utility comes back following OYS...
-
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore named grand marshal of Wearin' of the...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards holds groundbreaking ceremony for MOVEBR's Perkins Road Project
-
U.S. Department of Education opens investigation into the Louisiana Board of Regents...
-
Busy weekend for LSU sports; baseball home opener and big women's basketball...
Sports Video
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...